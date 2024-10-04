UP govt to launch Mission Shakti 5.0 to empower women

Lucknow: In a bid to enhance the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is preparing to roll out the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, official sources said here on Friday.

Sources said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch this phase during the Sharadiya Navratri, with a renewed focus on women’s empowerment and expanding the mission’s impact.

The fifth phase, which will run through December, includes a wide array of large-scale activities aimed at not only supporting women but also involving children.

This initiative covers key events such as International Girl Child Day, Operation Mukti, Bal Carnival, Veerangna Day, and Swavalamban Camp.

These programmes are designed to raise awareness about various government schemes and services, ensuring that women and children can fully benefit from the state’s welfare initiatives.

As part of the upcoming ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign, the Women and Child Development Department of UP has outlined a series of impactful activities scheduled from October to December. One of the key events is the celebration of International Girl Child Day, which will be observed until October 11.

It will include seminars on gender equality, talk shows with successful women, ‘Ek din ki Jiladhikari’, celebrations of girl childbirth, discussions on child marriage, and awareness on topics like domestic violence and sexual harassment of women in the workplace.

On October 11, International Girl Child Day will culminate in special rituals, including Kanya Pujan and Prasad Grahan, at every Anganwadi and government-run balika grih/shishu grihas across the state.

Later in October, the ‘Operation Mukti’ campaign will be conducted from October 21 to 31. This initiative will focus on raising awareness and rescuing children from the perils of child marriage and child labour.

A coordinated effort between various departments and authorities will be made to rescue affected children, who will then be presented before the Child Welfare Committee and linked to the UP Bal Seva Yojana, ensuring their protection and rehabilitation.

Similarly, the Bal Carnival will take place from November 10 to 14, celebrating children’s talents and promoting holistic development.

The event will feature yoga and meditation sessions, along with plays and dramas inspired by the lives of great leaders. Additionally, sports, dance, singing, and painting competitions will be organized to encourage creativity among children.

On November 14, the carnival’s closing ceremony, which coincides with Children’s Day, will showcase musical performances, dramas, and exhibitions of vocational products created by children. Those who place first, second, and third in the competitions will be awarded.

Starting November 19, the state will celebrate Veerangna Diwas across all districts, honouring women who have made significant contributions to societal change. Inspirational stories of these courageous women, known as ‘Veerangnas,’ will be shared with the public through various mediums.

These women will be recognised for their efforts, serving as role models for young girls and women. In addition, street plays and storytelling sessions highlighting the bravery of Rani Laxmibai will be held at all childcare institutions and women’s shelters.

On International Child Rights Day, November 20, special awareness programs on child rights will be conducted in various institutions. At the state level, handbooks and coffee table books showcasing children involved in skill development programmes will be released.

Starting November 30, the Swavalamban Camp will be held across UP, offering a one-stop solution for families, women, and children to access various central and state government schemes. These schemes include Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, Nirashrit Mahila Pension, and the Sponsorship Scheme.

The camp aims to streamline the application process for these welfare programs, ensuring that eligible beneficiaries receive the support they need.

Alongside these services, awareness campaigns will promote key laws and provisions that protect women and girls, while spreading information about government schemes specifically designed for their benefit.

Similarly, on December 4, training of local and internal complaint committees constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2013 will be conducted in all the districts.

Then, on December 6, a special two-hour interactive program with the District Magistrate will take place, focusing on the protection and support of women facing issues such as sexual violence, gender inequality, domestic violence, female foeticide, workplace harassment, and dowry violence.

Women will be encouraged to share suggestions, seek assistance, and engage in dialogue to strengthen their safety and security.

As part of the month-long initiatives, on December 10, women and child meetings will be organised at every Gram Panchayat level to discuss sensitive issues affecting women and children.

This will be followed by a programme on December 16, where public representatives will discuss departmental schemes and programmes at One Stop Centres across the state.

Additionally, residential training will be provided to 300 support persons tasked with assisting children, particularly girls, who are victims of the Pocso Act.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the Mission, the Yogi government has provided additional guidelines aimed at strengthening support services for women and children across UP. As part of the initiative, comprehensive information will be shared in all districts about emergency helplines, including the 1098 Child Helpline, 181 Women Helpline, 1090 Women Powerline, and 112 Police Assistance.

These resources, along with the One Stop Crisis Centres, will offer a range of services under one roof, providing rescue, shelter, legal and police consultation, as well as medical assistance to women and girls in need.

The government has directed all districts to ensure that these services reach the maximum number of families in Gram Sabhas and other areas, particularly those that have not yet been covered in previous phases.