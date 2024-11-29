UP Waqf Board’s Claim to 115-Year-Old Varanasi College Sparks Controversy

A dispute has emerged in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, after the state Waqf Board claimed ownership of the 115-year-old Udai Pratap College. Originally raised in 2018, the issue has resurfaced amidst ongoing discussions surrounding the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The Uttar Pradesh Central Sunni Waqf Board has asserted that the college land, spanning over 100 acres, is Waqf property tied to an old mosque located on the campus. However, the college administration has vehemently denied these claims, stating that the land is part of a charitable endowment and cannot be transferred or sold.

In December 2018, the Waqf Board issued a notice to the college, alleging that the Choti Masjid and the surrounding property were endowed to Waqf by the Nawab of Tonk and thus should be under the Board’s control.

At that time, the college authorities responded by asserting that Udai Pratap College, established in 1909 under the Charitable Endowment Act, was not subject to the Waqf Board’s claims. The college, which now has over 17,000 students, firmly rejected the assertion.

According to college officials, after their response, no further action was taken by the Waqf Board for several years. However, in 2022, the Waqf Board attempted to initiate construction work at the mosque, which was stopped by the police following a complaint from the college. Principal of Udai Pratap College, DK Singh, also alleged that the electricity supply to the mosque had been cut off, as the power being used was “illegally stolen” from the college.

The original notice was issued by Wasim Ahmed Khan, a Varanasi resident who passed away in 2022. While there have been no recent attempts by the Waqf Board to pursue the claim, the issue has once again gained attention in light of the forthcoming Waqf Amendment Bill, which is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha.

