UPSC 2023: 50 Muslim Candidates Succeed, Nausheen Secures Ninth Rank, Check Full List

New Delhi: The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) results for 2023 have witnessed success for a total of 50 Muslim candidates. This marks a proportionate success rate of approximately 5% among all successful candidates.

Among the successful candidates, only one Muslim candidate, Noshin, secured a rank within the top 10. The UPSC CSE 2023 merit list has been released, showcasing various ranks and positions achieved by five Muslim candidates within the top 100.

With recommendations for appointments to various posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and other civil services, a total of 1016 candidates have been successful.

Among the overall successful candidates, 347 belong to the General category, 115 from economically weaker sections, 303 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 165 from Scheduled Castes (SC), and 86 from Scheduled Tribes (ST). Notably, out of the successful candidates, 50 are Muslims, including 16 women.

The complete list of successful Muslim candidates, along with their ranks, is as follows:

NAUSHEEN (9)

WARDHA KHAN (18)

ZUFISHAN HAQUE (34)

FABI RASHEED (71)

MANAN BHAT (88)

ARFA USMANI (111)

SYED ADEEL MOHSIN (157)

KHAN SAIMA SIRAJ AHMED (165)

SANIA SEERVI (171)

SAYEMA RAZA (188)

JAMADAR FARHAN IRFAN (191)

FARHEEN ZAHID (241)

AREEBA SAGHEER (253)

EHTEDA MUFASSIR (278)

NAZISH UMAR ANSARI (311)

SYED MUSTAFA HASHMI (312)

FATHIMA SHIMNA PARAVATH (317)

SHAHIDA BEGUM (323)

HAMID NAVED (332)

AREEBA NOMAN (339)

MOHAMMED HARIS MIR (345)

MOHAMMED FARHAN SEH (369)

MOHD TABISH HASAN (374)

GHULAM MAYA DIN (388)

ALIFA KHAN (418)

DANISH RABBANI KHAN (447)

ZOHRA BANU (469)

MOHD ASIM MUJTEBA (481)

ABDUL FASAL PV (507)

MOHD AFTAB ALAM (512)

SEERAT BAJI (516)

AFZAL ALI (574)

MOHAMMED RISWIN (659)

NAZIA PARVEEN (670)

SYED TALIB AHMED (677)

SHOIAB (730)

ABDULLAH ZAHID (744)

THASLIM M (745)

SOPHIA SIDDIQUI (758)

MD SHAHANSHAH SIDDIQUE (762)

MOHD ASHFAQ (770)

ATIF WAQUAR EKRAM ANSARI (819)

MD BURHAN ZAMAN (822)

GHANCHI GAZALA MOHMADHANIF (825)

SYED SADIQUE (826)

NAJMA A SALAM (839)

RASHID ALI A (840)

J ASHIQ HUSSAIN (845)

MD WARSHID KHAN (1012)

AZMAL HUSSAIN (1013)

It is noteworthy that in the previous year’s UPSC CSE examination, 33 Muslim candidates were successful, while in 2021, only 21 Muslim candidates succeeded. In 2020, 31 Muslims were selected for various civil services positions.