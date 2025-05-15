UPSC Releases Exam Calendar 2026: Key Dates for CSE, NDA, CDS, IES, and More Announced

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released its UPSC Exam Calendar 2026, detailing important dates for various competitive examinations including the Civil Services Examination (CSE), NDA, CDS, Engineering Services, and others.

UPSC Releases Exam Calendar 2026: UPSC Civil Services Prelims on May 24, Mains from August 21

According to the calendar, the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2026 will be held on May 24, 2026, while the CSE Mains will commence from August 21, 2026. The notification for the exam will be released on January 14, 2026, and the last date to apply is February 3, 2026.

The Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) exam will be conducted on the same day as the Civil Services Preliminary exam.

NDA & CDS Exams Scheduled for April and September

The NDA & NA (I) and CDS (I) exams are scheduled for April 12, 2026, with notifications expected to be released in December 2025. The NDA & NA (II) and CDS (II) exams will be held on September 13, 2026. The notification for these will be issued on May 20, 2026, and applications will be accepted until June 9, 2026.

UPSC has also announced the dates for several other key examinations. Some of the major ones include:

Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS): Notification: February 11, 2026 Last Date: March 3, 2026 Exam Date: June 19, 2026

CAPF (AC): Notification: February 18, 2026 Last Date: March 10, 2026 Exam Date: July 19, 2026

Combined Medical Services (CMS): Notification: March 11, 2026 Last Date: March 31, 2026 Exam Date: August 2, 2026

Indian Forest Service (Main): Exam Date: November 22, 2026



Preliminary Exams Set for Early 2026

Two major preliminary exams—Combined Geo-Scientist and Engineering Services—will both be conducted on February 8, 2026. Notifications for these exams will be released in September 2025.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary): Notification: September 3, 2025 Last Date: September 23, 2025

Engineering Services (Preliminary): Notification: September 17, 2025 Last Date: October 7, 2025



UPSC Warns of Possible Changes

UPSC has noted that these dates are tentative and subject to change depending on circumstances. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website (www.upsc.gov.in) for the most updated schedule and notifications.