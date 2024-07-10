Urvashi Rautela Injured During NBK 109 Shoot, Hospitalized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been hospitalised in Hyderabad after sustaining an injury while filming the upcoming Telugu movie, NBK 109. According to a report by Free Press Journal, the actress suffered a fracture during an action sequence.

Urvashi’s team has confirmed the incident, stating that she is currently undergoing treatment and is in considerable pain.

NBK 109, directed by Bobby Kolli, also features stars Dulquer Salmaan and Prakash Raj. The film is slated for a May 2024 release and is being produced by Fortune Four Cinemas, Sithara Entertainments, and Srikara Studios.

Urvashi Rautela is well-known for her roles in movies like “Great Grand Masti” and “Hate Story.” Fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on her health condition as she recovers from the injury.

Stay tuned for further details on Urvashi’s health and the progress of NBK 109.