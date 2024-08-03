US Embassy in Israel issues alert, urges caution of possible sudden attack without warning

Jerusalem: The US Embassy in Jerusalem issued a new security alert urging US citizens to be cautious of possible sudden aerial attacks due to increased regional tensions.

“Due to the increase in regional tensions, the US Embassy in Jerusalem is continuously and closely monitoring the security situation,” the Embassy said in the advisory on Friday. “The US Embassy reminds US citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning.”

The advisory added that the security environment is complex and can change quickly.

The United States assesses that Iran and its so-called proxies, including the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, will carry out a large-scale aerial attack against Israel in the coming days due to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this week.

Media reported that Iran could carry out its retaliatory attack in the coming hours.