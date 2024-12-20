US Federal Government Faces Shutdown: Washington on Edge

Significant parts of the US Federal Government Faces Shutdown as the deadline to legislate a funding plan looms. If Congress fails to act and the president does not sign the necessary funding bill by Friday midnight, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will either be sent home or required to work without pay.

Current Crisis and Deadlock

Speaker Mike Johnson of the Republican-led House of Representatives has shared a plan he intends to bring to a floor vote in the morning. However, the situation remains precarious as bipartisan agreements continue to face significant hurdles.

The issue stems from the temporary funding plan passed after the fiscal year ended on September 30. This plan, which provided short-term relief, is set to expire at midnight on Friday, leaving the government without funding.

US Federal Government Faces Shutdown The Political Stalemate

Johnson initially negotiated bipartisan legislation with Democrats to fund the government until mid-March. However, opposition from President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk forced him to abandon the deal.

Key points of contention include:

Expenditures proposed by Democrats: Critics argue these are excessive and unnecessary.

Critics argue these are excessive and unnecessary. Debt ceiling demand by Trump: This involves increasing the federal government’s borrowing limit to cover already committed expenses without authorizing new spending.

The Republican-led House proposed a slimmed-down funding plan backed by the president-elect. Despite this, the plan failed in a House vote on Thursday, with 174 in favor and 235 against. Notably, 38 fiscally conservative Republicans opposed the plan, marking a significant revolt against the leadership.

Challenges Ahead

Even if the House manages to pass a revised funding bill, it must also gain approval from the Democratic-controlled Senate and receive President Joe Biden’s signature. The White House has already stated that Biden would not sign the failed legislation presented on Thursday.

President-elect Trump remains steadfast in his position:

“If there is going to be a government shutdown, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under ‘TRUMP’. This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!”

Impact of a Government Shutdown

A federal government shutdown would have widespread effects, though some services deemed “essential” will continue to operate:

Essential Services

Law enforcement

Air traffic control

Fee-funded operations , such as: Visa services by the State Department Specific activities within the Citizenship and Immigration Services

, such as:

Important Note: While essential workers will remain on duty, they will not receive pay until a funding bill is passed.

Non-Essential Employees

All other federal employees will be furloughed, staying home without pay.

Economic and Social Implications

The ripple effects of a shutdown are far-reaching, affecting not only federal employees but also the broader economy. Delayed paychecks, stalled projects, and interruptions in government services can lead to significant disruption nationwide.

The Road Ahead

With time running out, lawmakers face mounting pressure to find a resolution. The stakes are high, as the consequences of inaction will be felt across the nation.