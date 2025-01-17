US Launches Air Strikes on Houthi Military Site in Northern Yemen

Sanaa: The United States military carried out five airstrikes on a Houthi military site in the northern Yemeni province of Amran early on Friday morning, according to the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV. The strikes targeted an outpost in the Harf Sufyan district, located north of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

Details of the Strikes and Aftermath

While the Houthi-run television reported the strikes, no further details about casualties or damages have been provided, as the Houthi group rarely discloses such information. Residents in the area reported hearing a series of loud explosions at dawn, originating from the Houthi military site, which is known to store weapons beneath rocky hills.

The US Central Command has not yet commented on the strikes. These air raids are part of a series of ongoing operations by the US military targeting Houthi military outposts in northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa since January 2024.

Houthi Response and Threats Against Israel

The airstrikes occurred just hours after Abdulmalik al-Houthi, the leader of the Houthi group, made a public vow in a televised speech. He pledged that the Houthi forces would continue launching long-range rocket attacks on Israel if Israeli forces persist in their raids on the Gaza Strip, before the implementation of the recently announced Gaza ceasefire deal.

Al-Houthi stated, “Our military operations will continue in support of the Palestinian people if the Israeli enemy continues its genocidal massacres and escalation before implementing the ceasefire agreement.” He further warned that the Houthi group would remain vigilant throughout the ceasefire process and be prepared to act if Israel breaches the agreement.

Continued Conflict in the Region

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, the Houthi group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks on Israeli cities, Israeli-linked ships, and US warships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. According to al-Houthi, the group has launched 1,255 attacks since November 2023.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, the situation remains fluid, with the US and Houthi group’s ongoing military actions contributing to the complex conflict in Yemen and the broader regional instability.