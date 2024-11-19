US Officials Meet Indian Agencies Over Detained Gangster Anmol Bishnoi

New Delhi: The U.S. Embassy in Delhi confirmed on Tuesday that its officials have met with Indian law enforcement agencies to discuss the case of Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol, who was detained in California last week, is under scrutiny for multiple serious criminal charges in India.

The meeting took place after reports surfaced about the FBI’s New Delhi office meeting with Indian security officials, where the possibility of Anmol’s deportation or extradition was discussed. A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy confirmed the engagement with Indian law enforcement, saying, “U.S. Embassy officials met with Indian law enforcement partners to discuss this case, and the Embassy remains in close contact with Indian officials.”

Anmol Bishnoi’s Detention in the US

Anmol Bishnoi was detained by the U.S. Immigration Department on November 14, 2024. Sources say that one of his travel documents was found to be forged, leading to his exposure. He had fled India to the U.S. on May 15, 2022, using a fake passport under the alias “Bhanu.” The fraud was uncovered when U.S. officials discovered that a reference letter attached to his travel documents was forged.

Following his detention, the FBI held a 45-minute meeting with senior officials from multiple Indian agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to review the evidence against Anmol. Discussions centered around his alleged involvement in various criminal activities, including extortion and murder, as well as the possibility of his deportation back to India.

Alleged Criminal Involvement

Anmol Bishnoi has been implicated in multiple serious criminal cases, including the 2022 firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. During their investigation into the incident, Mumbai Police recovered an audio clip involving Anmol and a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Vicky Gupta.

Additionally, Anmol is also a key suspect in the October 12, 2024, murder of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique. Police have also expressed interest in determining his role in other criminal operations linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which operates across multiple states, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

In September 2024, Rajasthan Police revealed that Anmol is wanted in connection with 31 criminal cases, including 22 in Rajasthan, and has nine active arrest warrants against him. Indian authorities have confirmed that they are in the process of initiating extradition proceedings against him.

Next Steps and Legal Proceedings

The FBI officials’ meeting with Indian agencies also involved discussions regarding Anmol’s asylum application in the U.S. and the potential next steps for his deportation. Law enforcement officials from India are now reopening their case files and compiling evidence to support his extradition.

A source close to the investigation noted, “After the meeting, all central agencies, including the CBI, have started reviewing their files and identifying direct evidence against Anmol.”

Conclusion

Anmol Bishnoi’s detention in the U.S. has sparked a significant investigation, with Indian law enforcement agencies now focusing on his alleged role in a wide range of criminal activities, from extortion to high-profile murders. With Anmol’s asylum application pending, authorities are awaiting the outcome to determine the next steps regarding his deportation or extradition.

As the investigation unfolds, Indian law enforcement is coordinating with the U.S. to ensure that Anmol faces justice for the serious crimes he is accused of. The ongoing collaboration between Indian and U.S. agencies highlights the international dimension of the case and the increasing efforts to tackle transnational criminal syndicates.