US raises Do Not Call registry fees; to take effect on October 1

Washington: The US Federal Trade Commission announced higher fees for telemarketers accessing the National Do Not Call Registry, which contains the telephone numbers of consumers who do not want to receive marketing calls.

The revised charges will take effect on October 1, the beginning of the US government’s 2027 fiscal year.

Telemarketers will pay $85 to access the numbers registered under a single telephone area code. That represents an increase of $3 from the $82 fee charged during fiscal 2026.

The maximum annual payment for accessing all area codes across the United States will rise to $23,425. The current nationwide maximum is $22,626.

Telemarketers seeking access to an additional area code for six months will pay $43. The comparable fee during fiscal 2026 is $41.

The FTC approved publication of the revised fee schedule in the Federal Register by a 2-0 vote.

The National Do Not Call Registry allows American consumers to register telephone numbers on which they do not want to receive most telemarketing calls.

Telemarketers calling consumers in the United States are required to download numbers from the registry. The requirement is intended to help callers identify and avoid numbers placed on the list.

Access to the first five area codes is free. This provision can reduce the cost for businesses that operate within a limited geographic market and do not require nationwide data.

Telemarketing organisations must renew their subscriptions every year to continue accessing the registered numbers.

Some organisations are exempt from paying the fee. The FTC said certain charities and political callers may obtain the entire registry without charge.

The fee announcement does not alter the categories of organisations eligible for free access. It is limited to setting the amounts that covered telemarketers must pay during the coming fiscal year.

The increase for one area code amounts to about 3.7 per cent. The nationwide ceiling will rise by $799, or about 3.5 per cent.

The revised half-year fee represents an increase of $2, or nearly 4.9 per cent.

The FTC did not announce any changes to the requirement that telemarketers check the registry before calling consumers. It also did not change the rule allowing free access to the first five area codes.

The commission described the registry as a tool to ensure that telemarketers do not call consumers who have registered their numbers.

The announcement covers legitimate telemarketing organisations subject to the registry’s requirements. The FTC separately encourages consumers to report fraud, scams and questionable business practices through its online reporting system.

The commission also warned that it will not demand money, make threats, direct consumers to transfer funds or promise them a prize. Such demands can be warning signs that a caller is impersonating the agency or attempting fraud.

The National Do Not Call Registry was established by the federal government in 2003.

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