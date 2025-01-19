US TikTok Ban Takes Effect as Google, Apple Remove App from US Stores

The US TikTok ban officially takes effect, with Google and Apple removing the popular app from their stores. As legal challenges falter, the move marks a significant shift in the platform’s availability in the US.

The popular video-sharing app, TikTok, went offline in the United States just hours before a new law banning the platform was set to take effect. Users attempting to access the app were met with a message stating, “You can’t use TikTok for now.” The move came after TikTok indicated it would “go dark” on January 19 unless the outgoing Biden administration assured that the ban would not be enforced.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” the message read, further expressing hope that the platform would be allowed to resume operations under the incoming administration.

Trump’s Potential Reprieve

President-elect Donald Trump has indicated that he would likely grant TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban. “The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate,” Trump stated in an interview with NBC News on Saturday. He further mentioned that if the decision were made, it would likely be announced on Monday.

Despite the transition of power, the White House emphasized that it would be up to the incoming administration to take action regarding the platform’s future.

Google and Apple Remove TikTok from App Stores

In compliance with the new law that took effect on January 19, both Google and Apple have removed TikTok from their mobile app stores in the US. The decision followed legal challenges by TikTok, which were unsuccessful in blocking the measure passed by the Biden administration to address national security concerns.

The new law makes it illegal for any entity, marketplace, or internet hosting service to facilitate the distribution, maintenance, or updating of TikTok and other ByteDance products. Companies found violating the law could face significant penalties, with fines being calculated by multiplying $5,000 by the number of users.

TikTok Faces Severe Penalties

In the US, TikTok claims to have 170 million monthly active users, roughly half of the country’s population. With this large user base, the penalties for violating the law could potentially run into massive amounts, putting further pressure on the social media platform. The situation is still developing, and it remains to be seen how the new administration will address the issue.

