Usman Qadir Retires from Pakistan Cricket; Wife Sobia Criticizes Nepotism and Unfairness

New Delhi: Pakistan’s leg-spinner Usman Qadir has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 31. Usman, the son of legendary spinner Abdul Qadir, played 25 T20Is and one ODI for Pakistan between 2020 and 2023, claiming 32 wickets in his brief international career.

Usman expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent his country in a heartfelt statement posted on his ‘X’ account, saying, “It has been an immense honour to represent my country, and I’m thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way. From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life.”

However, his decision to retire has sparked controversy, particularly after his wife, Sobia Usman, expressed disappointment over the retirement, criticising what she referred to as “unfairness and nepotism” in Pakistan cricket. She believes these factors played a role in her husband’s early exit from the sport.

Usman Qadir, known for a bowling action reminiscent of his iconic father, initially played in the Under-19 World Cup for Pakistan in 2012. Later, he aimed to represent Australia at the senior international level, debuting in the Sheffield Shield and Big Bash League for Western Australia and Perth Scorchers in 2018. But following the passing of his father in September 2019, Usman had a change of heart and chose to represent Pakistan on the international stage.

Reflecting on his journey, Usman stated, “As I step into this new chapter, I will be continuing my dad’s legacy, embracing both my love for cricket and the lessons he instilled in me. I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together.”

Usman’s last appearance in Pakistan cricket came recently when he played for Dolphins in the Champions One-Day Cup. As he retires from the national team, the cricket community is left reflecting on both his talent and the complexities surrounding his departure.