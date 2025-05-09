Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy Says Ready to Return to Combat If Nation Calls

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, a former Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter pilot, on Friday declared that he is willing to return to active combat duty if the country needs him again amid the current tensions with Pakistan.

“I Was Just 20, Already a Fighter Pilot,” Recalls Minister

Speaking informally with reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, the senior Congress leader reflected on his military journey, saying he joined the armed forces at age 16 and by 1982 was already flying MiG-21s, later advancing to MiG-23 aircraft.

“I was just 20, already a fighter pilot,” he recalled with pride.

Slams Pakistan-Backed Terror Attacks, Justifies India’s Response

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, Reddy squarely blamed Pakistan and strongly condemned the killings in the name of religion.

“India had every reason to hit back,” he said, fully endorsing the military action undertaken under Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor Involved Rafale Jets, Kamikaze Drones

Commenting on India’s recent counter-offensive, Reddy revealed that Rafale fighter jets and Kamikaze drones were deployed from within Indian territory during Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across the border.

Calls for Firm Action on PoK to End Kashmir Conflict

Minister Reddy voiced a firm opinion that lasting peace in Kashmir can only be achieved if Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is brought back under Indian control.

“Personally, I believe the Kashmir conflict won’t truly end until India takes back PoK,” he said.

“If There’s a War and I’m Needed, I’ll Fight Again”

When asked about the possibility of war, Uttam Kumar Reddy responded with patriotic resolve:

“If there’s a full-scale conflict and I’m needed — I’ll fight again.”

His comments come at a time when India is on high alert following Operation Sindoor, showcasing the military resolve and nationalistic sentiment within Telangana’s leadership.