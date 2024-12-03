Uttar Pradesh: Encroachment Drive Launched After Delay Due to Violence During Mosque Survey

Chandosi, Sambhal: The Chandosi Nagar Palika Parishad in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh has finally initiated its anti-encroachment drive after a delay of one week caused by violence during a mosque survey.

The drive, aimed at clearing illegal encroachments from public spaces, began after the local administration faced significant setbacks due to clashes that erupted during a recent survey of mosques. The survey, intended to assess and document religious structures, led to widespread unrest, resulting in a delay of the planned encroachment removal operation.

Local officials confirmed that the drive, which commenced on December 3, will focus on clearing roads, markets, and public properties that have been encroached upon by unauthorized constructions. Heavy police presence has been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the operation and prevent any further outbreaks of violence.

Authorities are taking extra precautions following the violent incidents during the survey. Security measures include deploying additional forces to maintain peace and avoid any tensions between local communities. Despite the setback, the district administration is determined to proceed with the encroachment removal and restore the town’s public spaces.

The delay in the anti-encroachment operation was widely criticized by local residents, with many expressing concerns over the encroachment of public spaces. Local leaders, however, urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities to ensure the success of the drive, which is being seen as a significant step towards urban planning and development in the region.

The government has emphasized that the operation will be conducted in accordance with the law, with proper notices given to those affected. The focus is on ensuring that public property is reclaimed without any further disruptions or violence.