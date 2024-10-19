Uttarakhand: Bulldozer Demolishes Dargah, Video Goes Viral

Haridwar: A tragic incident occurred on Sunday in the Bahadurabad area of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where the administration bulldozed a shrine (Dargah) in Rajpur village. Authorities claim that the shrine was illegally constructed on land belonging to the irrigation department.

During the operation led by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the shrine was demolished with the help of a bulldozer. Following this action, the district administration made it clear that illegal constructions on government land will not be tolerated in the future.

This action is part of an ongoing campaign against encroachments. The Haridwar district administration has previously removed illegal encroachments in village assemblies using JCB machines, and this campaign will continue in the future.

Manish Singh, the nodal officer for the encroachment removal campaign in Haridwar district, stated that no permission was sought from the district administration for the construction of the shrine. He further mentioned that the Supreme Court has clearly directed that any new construction or renovation of religious places after 2016 requires the approval of the District Magistrate.

Notably, the government is running a large-scale campaign to remove illegal encroachments in the state, aiming to ensure the protection of public properties. Illegal constructions, whether residential, commercial, or religious, have become a serious issue for the administration, leading to strict actions being taken against them.