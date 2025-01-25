Uttarakhand Set to Implement Uniform Civil Code from January 27

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the state. The announcement marks a significant step towards the state government’s vision of ensuring equality and justice for all citizens, regardless of their religion, gender, or ethnicity.

Chief Minister Dhami’s Republic Day Message on UCC Implementation

In his Republic Day address, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings to the people of the state and highlighted the government’s preparation for the UCC rollout. He emphasized that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code would be a milestone in the state’s governance, ensuring a common legal framework for all citizens.

“The UCC portal will be launched at 12:30 pm on January 27 at the Secretariat. Uttarakhand will be the first state in independent India to implement UCC,” said Shailesh Bagoli, CM Dhami’s secretary, according to ANI.

Uttarakhand Paves the Way for Legal Reforms

The move to enforce the UCC in Uttarakhand comes as part of the state government’s commitment to ensuring social justice and addressing long-standing issues of inequality and discrimination. The UCC is expected to provide a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, among others.

While the UCC has been a topic of debate and discussion at the national level for many years, Uttarakhand’s decision to implement it first is likely to set a precedent for other states.

The UCC Portal Launch: A Step Towards Transparency

On January 27, Chief Minister Dhami will also launch the UCC portal, which will serve as an online platform for citizens to access information and provide feedback regarding the Uniform Civil Code. The portal is expected to help ensure transparency in the implementation process and keep the public informed about the developments surrounding the UCC law.

As Uttarakhand takes this historic step, all eyes will be on the state to see how the implementation unfolds and whether it will pave the way for similar reforms across the country.