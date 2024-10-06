Telangana

Vasavi Kanyakaparameshwari Adorned with ₹6.66 Crore During Sharannavaratri Celebrations in Mahabubnagar

Today, the deity is being worshipped in the form of Goddess Mahalakshmi, and in a unique event, the idol has been adorned with an astonishing sum of ₹6,66,66,666.66. The lavish decoration, featuring ₹6 crore in cash, has left devotees in awe.

Fouzia Farhana6 October 2024 - 14:43
1 minute read
Mahabubnagar: The Sharannavaratri celebrations are in full swing at the Vasavi Kanyakaparameshwari Temple in Brahmanavada, Mahabubnagar district.

The grand celebration is drawing large crowds as devotees marvel at the extravagant offering.

The festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm, adding a spiritual and cultural vibrancy to the region.

