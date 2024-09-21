Video of Rishabh Pant Setting the Field for Bangladesh Goes Viral: A Nod to Dhoni

In a dominant display on Day 3 of the opening Test in Chennai, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill continued to put Bangladesh on the back foot with their exceptional stroke play.

A lighthearted moment unfolded when Pant humorously pointed out to Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto about field placements, saying, “Hey, put a fielder here.

There aren’t many fielders here,” while gesturing toward the empty leg side. In a surprising twist, Shanto obliged and placed a fielder in the midwicket region.

This playful exchange recalled a similar incident from the 2019 ODI World Cup, where former captain MS Dhoni offered fielding advice to an opposing player.

It underscored Pant’s growing influence and confidence on the field as he continues to carve his own legacy in the game. As India aims for victory, the camaraderie and competitive spirit showcased in moments like these add a unique flavor to the Test match experience.