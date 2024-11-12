Vidya Balan Reveals Being Replaced in Tamil and Malayalam Films During Career Struggles

Mumbai: Actress Vidya Balan recently shared her struggles during a difficult period in her career when she was replaced in multiple South Indian films, following the shelving of a highly anticipated project with superstar Mohanlal. In a resurfaced video, Balan opened up about being labeled “jinxed” after her first film in the South was shelved.

In the clip, Vidya recalled how she was replaced in several big Malayalam and Tamil films after a film with Mohanlal was halted midway. She explained, “In the South, for one and a half years, no matter what I did, it never seemed to materialize. I was labeled ‘jinxed’ after two major Malayalam films were halted mid-production.”

Vidya’s debut film, “Bhalo Theko” in 2003, was followed by her Bollywood breakthrough with “Parineeta” (2005), which earned her critical acclaim. Despite the setback in South Indian cinema, Vidya went on to have a successful career in Bollywood with hits like “Lage Raho Munna Bhai,” “Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” “Kahaani,” and the biopic “The Dirty Picture.”

Her most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released in November 2024, marked her return to the beloved franchise. Vidya reprised her iconic role of Manjulika alongside Kartik Aaryan and a stellar ensemble cast.

Despite early career challenges, Vidya Balan’s perseverance paid off, making her one of Bollywood’s most respected actresses today.