Vijay to resume political outreach with public meeting at Kanchipuram on Nov 23

Chennai: Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay will address a specially arranged indoor public meeting at Sunguvarchathram in Kanchipuram district on November 23, marking his return to political activities.

The programme, restricted to around 2,000 invited participants, comes in the backdrop of the Police Department denying permission for his proposed December 4 rally in Salem.

Vijay had been conducting intensive campaign events every Saturday ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, his statewide tour came to an abrupt halt after the tragic stampede-like incident at Velusamipuram in Karur on September 27, where 41 people lost their lives during a public rally.

The unprecedented tragedy shocked the nation and prompted Vijay to suspend all political engagements.

As the election season draws closer, the TVK leader plans to restart his political outreach with a major rally in Salem on December 4.

His party formally submitted a petition seeking police permission for the event. But the Salem City Police rejected the request, citing multiple constraints.

According to officials, a large number of police personnel from the district are scheduled to be deployed outside Salem on December 4 for security duties, making it impossible to assign an adequate force for crowd management at Vijay’s rally.

Police also noted that the application lacked crucial details like the expected turnout, which are necessary for assessing security and logistical requirements.

On these grounds, the request was declined. In light of the denial, Vijay has organised a controlled and fully indoor public meeting in Kanchipuram.

The event will take place on the premises of a private engineering college in Sunguvarchathram. Entry will be strictly regulated, with participation limited to those who receive prior approval from the party.

The TVK has submitted a formal petition to the Sunguvarchathram police inspector requesting necessary security arrangements for the meeting, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 23. The Kanchipuram event will be Vijay’s first public appearance since the Karur tragedy.

Over the past several weeks, the actor-turned-politician has refrained from campaign rallies or foreign travel, as the party reviewed safety protocols for future events.

The November 23 meeting is expected to signal a cautious, calibrated resumption of TVK’s activities ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.