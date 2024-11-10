Telangana

Villagers Boycott Family Survey Over Border Dispute in Venkatravupalle, Rajanna Sircilla District

Residents of Venkatravupalle village in Illanthakunta Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district, have boycotted a door-to-door family survey. The decision follows recent changes in village boundaries, published in a new gazette, which sparked opposition among the villagers.

Fouzia Farhana10 November 2024 - 16:03
Villagers Boycott Family Survey Over Border Dispute in Venkatravupalle, Rajanna Sircilla District
Villagers Boycott Family Survey Over Border Dispute in Venkatravupalle, Rajanna Sircilla District

Residents of Venkatravupalle village in Illanthakunta Mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district, have boycotted a door-to-door family survey. The decision follows recent changes in village boundaries, published in a new gazette, which sparked opposition among the villagers.

Last month, villagers submitted petitions to the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and Tahsildar, objecting to the boundary changes and seeking a resolution.

Also Read: Sridhar Babu warns against obstructing comprehensive household survey

Due to a lack of response, the villagers decided to abstain from participating in the comprehensive family survey. Although Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Venkata Upender Reddy spoke with the villagers, they have insisted on a re-survey of the boundaries before cooperating with the survey.

The ongoing protest highlights the importance of clear communication and government response to local concerns in boundary adjustments.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana10 November 2024 - 16:03

Related Articles

Is Your Family’s Information Safe in Telangana Caste Survey? Here’s What You MUST Know!

Is Your Family’s Information Safe in Telangana Caste Survey? Here’s What You MUST Know!

10 November 2024 - 20:20
TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024 Released: Direct Link to Download Now

TSPSC Group 3 Hall Ticket 2024 Released: Direct Link to Download Now

10 November 2024 - 19:10
KTR criticizes Congress for unfulfilled promises to Backward Classes in Telangana

KTR criticizes Congress for unfulfilled promises to Backward Classes in Telangana

10 November 2024 - 17:59
Water Shortage at KMC Super Specialty Hospital Affects Patients and Dialysis Services

Water Shortage at KMC Super Specialty Hospital Affects Patients and Dialysis Services

10 November 2024 - 17:47
Back to top button