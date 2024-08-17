Vinesh Phogat pens heartfelt letter, reminisces her journey of triumph and tragedy

Bengaluru: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday posted an open letter on her social media page, issuing her first statement since announcing her retirement from wrestling a week earlier.

The letter comes after a series of tumultuous events, including her disqualification from the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she was set to make history.

Phogat was disqualified for being overweight ahead of what would have been a historic final in the women’s 50kg event at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The setback occurred after she had already pulled off the biggest win of her career by defeating defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the opening round.

She went on to beat European champion Oksana Livach of Ukraine and reigning Pan American Games champion Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba in the semifinals.

Set to become the first Indian woman to compete in a wrestling final at the Olympics, Phogat’s dream was cut short when she failed to make weight on the morning of the gold medal bout against the USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt.

Despite taking drastic measures to cut down her weight, Phogat was found marginally overweight at the mandatory weigh-in and was disqualified.

In the aftermath of her heartbreaking exit from the competition, Phogat, dejected, announced her retirement from the sport a few days later. This series of incidents, including an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, culminated in Phogat penning down an open letter, reflecting on her journey and the challenges she faced.

In her letter, Phogat, who hails from a modest background, reminisces about her early years when her dreams were as simple as having long hair or flaunting a mobile phone. “As a small girl, I dreamt of things like long hair, flaunting a mobile phone in my hand, and doing all these things that any young girl would normally dream of,” she writes.

However, her life took a dramatic turn following the death of her father, a bus driver who had often dreamt of seeing his daughter “fly high in a plane.” His passing left Phogat grappling with the weight of unfulfilled dreams and the harsh realities of life. Her mother, who was later diagnosed with stage 3 cancer, became the bedrock of resilience and strength for the family. Phogat credits her mother’s “never-give-up attitude and fighting spirit” for instilling in her the courage to face life’s challenges head-on.

Despite the adversity, Phogat’s family never lost faith in God, and this belief, she says, played a crucial role in their survival. Phogat also expressed deep gratitude towards her husband, Somvir, whom she described as her “soulmate, companion, and best friend for life.” She acknowledged the immense sacrifices he made to support her career, stating, “If not for him, I cannot imagine being here, continuing my fight and taking each day head-on.”

Phogat’s journey has been marked by the support of several key individuals, including Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, whom she calls an “angel in disguise sent by God.” His expertise and unwavering belief in her, particularly during her battles with injuries, helped her regain her confidence and physical strength.

She also highlighted the contributions of Dr. Wayne Patrick Lombard, who guided her through two significant rehabilitation processes with a “kind, patient, and creative approach,” and Woller Akos, her coach, who she described as “the best coach, best guide, and best human” in the world of women’s wrestling.

In the letter, Phogat reflects on the challenges she has faced both on and off the mat, particularly in the past two years, which she describes as some of the most difficult of her life. However, she remains resilient and determined to continue her journey, supported by the unwavering faith and dedication of those around her.

Phogat’s letter is not just a personal reflection but a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of a strong support system, and the role of faith in overcoming life’s toughest challenges. Her story continues to inspire millions across the country, reminding us all of the strength that lies within, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.