Vinesh Phogat’s CAS Verdict Expected on August 13: Final Decision on Disqualification Pending

The much-anticipated verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics is expected to be announced on August 13, 2024.

Phogat was disqualified from competing for gold in the 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, prompting her to challenge the decision at CAS the following day. The case was represented by senior advocate Harish Salve. Following her disqualification, Phogat announced her retirement on Thursday.

According to reports from ANI, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has confirmed that the CAS decision is expected by 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST) on August 13. Along with contesting her disqualification, Phogat has also requested a joint silver medal in the 50kg wrestling category.

The outcome of this hearing is eagerly awaited, as it could have significant implications for Phogat’s career and the broader landscape of Indian wrestling.