Viral Goat: How Did It Get There? Goat Seen Grazing on Electric Wires Shocks the Internet (Watch Video)

A video of a goat balancing on electric wires to munch on nearby greenery has left social media users both stunned and confused. The footage, which has gone viral, shows the white goat calmly grazing on leaves hanging above electric wires, defying logic and gravity.

Natural Climbers, But This Is Next Level

While goats are known for climbing trees, hills, and even steep mountains, watching one walk on electric cables is something netizens weren’t prepared for. Goats, especially wild ones, often climb tough terrains to access food. However, this particular goat seems to have taken it to the next level — performing a real-life circus act on high-voltage lines.

The image depicts a goat standing on a utility pole's wires.



The goat appears to be a Saanen goat.



It is unclear how the goat got onto the wires pic.twitter.com/ZPFN1SO2Ql — Islamist Cannibal (@Raviagrawal300) April 7, 2025

Viral Clip Raises Questions and Amazement

In the video, the white goat can be seen standing on electric wires and nibbling on hanging foliage without losing balance. Viewers were left wondering how it managed to climb up there in the first place. One user commented,

“We’ve seen goats on trees and mountains, but this is something else. A real-life G.O.A.T!”

Social Media Buzz: Is It Real or AI?

The clip has sparked a wave of reactions:

Some users expressed doubt about the video’s authenticity , speculating it could be AI-generated .

, speculating it could be . Others pointed out that the power lines might have been inactive , which could explain the goat’s safety.

, which could explain the goat’s safety. Another user claimed the incident took place in a village in Uttar Pradesh, though this remains unconfirmed.

The Mystery Continues…

As of now, there’s no official verification about the video’s origin or whether the wires were live. Nonetheless, the clip continues to circulate widely, drawing comparisons to daredevil stunts and even circus acts.