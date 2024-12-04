Viral Video of Young Girl Dancing to Pushpa 2 Song on Tirumala Road Sparks Controversy

Tirupati: A video of a young girl dancing to the song “Kissik” from the upcoming film Pushpa 2 by Allu Arjun and Sukumar, filmed near the Alipiri Gate on the way to Tirupati, has gone viral on Instagram. While the video gained widespread attention, it has also sparked anger among devotees of Lord Venkateswara.

The girl posted her dance video on Instagram, which quickly became viral. Devotees expressed their displeasure, claiming that for the sake of views, even sacred locations like Tirupati are not being spared. They are upset that such frivolous videos and pranks are being filmed at a holy place, which they feel tarnishes the sanctity of the location.

Pushpa 2 dance to 'Kissik' song on Tirumala hill for reel

A young lady posted a video on her Instagram page where she danced to the song 'Kissik' from the movie Pushpa-2 at the foot of Tirumala Hill. #Pushpa2 #Song #Dance @Tirupati pic.twitter.com/h19iJGouvo — Mubashir Hussaini (@Mubashir2you) December 4, 2024

This is not the first such incident in Tirupati. Recently, a social media influencer from Tamil Nadu filmed a prank video in the queue for Lord Venkateswara’s darshan, which led to public outcry. Similarly, a controversial photoshoot by YSR Congress leader Divvela Madhuri on Mada streets sparked backlash, and another video, featuring Bigg Boss fame Priyanka Jain mimicking a cheetah sound while walking up the steps of Tirumala, also became a topic of controversy.

Following these incidents, devotees have urged the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to take strict action against such activities and ensure the preservation of the sanctity of the holy site.