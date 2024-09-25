Viral Video Shows Couple Behaves Inappropriately on Bike in the Middle of the Road in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A couple caused a stir on the main road of Pahadi Shareef on the outskirts of the city by behaving inappropriately while riding a bike.

The incident caught the attention of locals, leading to widespread criticism of their conduct. Residents are urging authorities to take action to prevent such behavior on public roads.

The incident, which occurred during busy hours, left passersby shocked and concerned about the rising instances of public indecency. Several onlookers captured videos of the couple’s behavior, which quickly circulated on social media, drawing further outrage.

Many have called for stricter enforcement of public decency laws and heightened patrolling in the area to discourage such acts in the future. Authorities are expected to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the offenders.