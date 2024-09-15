Virat Kohli and Babar Azam to Play in the Same Team? What’s the Latest?

Hyderabad: Cricket fans might have some exciting news on the horizon. There’s a possibility that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam could soon be seen playing together in the same team. According to a report by Cricbuzz, discussions are underway about the potential revival of the Afro-Asian Cup.

If the tournament returns, Kohli, Babar, and Rohit Sharma could all be part of the same playing XI, creating a dream scenario for cricket enthusiasts. Talks about reviving the Afro-Asian Cup began two years ago, with Jay Shah, the Secretary of the BCCI and President of the ACC, showing interest in the idea. However, reports suggest that it may still take some time before the tournament is officially reinstated.

According to ICC veteran Somnath Dey, “We have attempted to revive the Afro-Asian Cup. Jay Shah was involved, and Mahinda Vallipuram (Head of Malaysia Cricket and current ICC Director) led the discussions.” Dey added, “Personally, I felt it was unfortunate that it didn’t materialize. The ACA didn’t gain the necessary momentum, but it’s being reconsidered. I believe there was a fundamental lack of understanding, and there’s regret among our members that Africa didn’t push it forward.”

The Afro-Asian Cup was previously held in 2005 and 2007, featuring players from India and Pakistan in the same XI. The 2005 edition showcased greats like Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Akhtar. The 2007 edition saw legendary players like MS Dhoni participate, with Dhoni scoring a blistering 139 runs. Fans still remember those thrilling matches fondly.

If the Afro-Asian Cup is revived, it would be a delightful addition for fans, offering the chance to see Kohli and Babar batting together.