Virat Kohli Fined 20% of Match Fee for Shoulder Clash with Sam Konstas: Video

Melbourne, Dec 26 – Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has been fined 20% of his match fee following his altercation with Australian debutant Sam Konstas on the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The incident occurred during the first session of Day 1 on Thursday, December 26, when Kohli and Konstas were involved in a shoulder clash. The two players collided as Konstas and Usman Khawaja were switching ends after the 10th over of the Australian innings. Kohli, who was walking toward the batter, made contact with Konstas, causing a brief confrontation between the players.

While the clash initially sparked a heated exchange, replays indicated that Konstas, distracted by adjusting his gloves and with his head down, unintentionally walked into Kohli. Despite suggestions from former Australian captain Ricky Ponting that Kohli had made deliberate contact, the incident appeared largely accidental.

Following a review, Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee for the altercation. The on-field umpires and the match referee assessed the situation, and Kohli was found to have breached the ICC’s Code of Conduct regarding inappropriate physical contact.

The fine comes after an intense start to the Test match, which saw both players involved in the exchange, and the matter has since been resolved with no further disciplinary action taken.

Kohli’s actions in the heat of the moment added to the tensions of the day, but the incident did not escalate further, with both players continuing to focus on the match. Kohli’s fine serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining decorum on the field, with the ICC continuing to enforce its Code of Conduct to ensure the integrity of the game.

Virat Kohli has been fined 20% of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for shoulder bumping Sam Konstas at the MCG. pic.twitter.com/1ELE07RqNc — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) December 26, 2024

This marks the latest chapter in a series of confrontations during the high-stakes India-Australia Test series. Kohli, a key figure for India, will now shift his focus back to the ongoing Test match as India looks to take control of the game.