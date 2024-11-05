Virat Kohli Turns 36: A Journey of Milestones, Unmatched Dedication, and Record-Breaking Cricket

Delhi: Today, the world celebrates the birthday of Virat Kohli, one of the greatest cricket players in history, who turns 36. Born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, Kohli has made an indelible mark on the sport, most notably as the former captain of India’s national cricket team and as a prolific batsman.

Kohli’s journey in cricket began at a young age, joining the West Delhi Cricket Academy in 1998 after attending Vishal Bharti Public School. He quickly rose through the ranks, captaining the Delhi Under-15 team and later the Under-19 team, showcasing his exceptional talent. He made his international debut in 2008 and has since become one of the most successful batsmen in cricket, holding multiple records, including being the fastest player to score 23,000 international runs.

Under his captaincy, the Indian Test team achieved unprecedented success, making him the most successful Test captain in the nation’s cricket history. His impressive performances in both international matches and the Indian Premier League (IPL) have earned him numerous accolades, including the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Decade and the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Kohli is not only known for his cricketing prowess but also for his off-field endeavors. He is a co-owner of the Indian Super League (ISL) team FC Goa and the UAE Royals tennis franchise. He has also ventured into the fitness industry with his chain of gyms called Chisel.

In his personal life, Kohli is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and they welcomed their first daughter in 2021. The couple is currently expecting their second child.

As Kohli and the Indian national team prepare to compete in the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup taking place in India from October 5 to November 19, fans around the globe are looking forward to witnessing more remarkable moments from this cricketing legend.

Join us in wishing Virat Kohli a very happy birthday and celebrating his incredible contributions to the world of cricket!