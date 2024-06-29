Virat Kohli’s fifty carries India to 176/7 against SA in T20 WC final

Bridgetown (Barbados): Star batter Virat Kohli regained his form at the right time to strike a fifty as India made a healthy 176 for seven against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final here.

Kohli’s 76 (59b, 6×4, 2×6), which was his first in this tournament, and Axar Patel’s 47 (31b, 1×4, 4×6) helped India overcome the early fall of skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3).

India were at a wobbly 34 for three then.

But Kohli and Axar milked 72 runs for the fourth wicket. Shivam Dube gave some late steam with a 16-ball 27.

For SA, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took two wickets.

Brief scores: India 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) vs South Africa.