Vishnuvardhan Claims Rajinikanth’s ‘Billa’ Didn’t Perform Well

Chennai: Director Vishnuvardhan recently sparked controversy by stating that the original superhit film Billa (1980), featuring Rajinikanth, didn’t do well at the box office. This remark prompted a sharp response from Rajinikanth’s publicist, Riaz Ahmed, who clarified that the film was a silver jubilee hit and suggested that Vishnuvardhan verify this with the producer of the original version, Suresh Balaji.

Vishnuvardhan’s Remarks

Director Vishnuvardhan, while promoting his upcoming film Nesippaya, starring Akash Murali and Aditi Shankar, made comments during an interview about his version of Billa (2007) featuring Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara.

Referring to Rajinikanth’s Billa (1980), Vishnuvardhan stated:

“Do you know the truth? Billa did not actually run all that well. Did any of you know? It did not run all that well. It made me wonder, ‘Am I going to do this film?’ Then I had to see what I actually liked in the film. That was when I realized that they had taken a dark character and made the film. That is a great idea.”

Also Read: Ira Khan Opens Up About Her Evolving Relationship with Parents

Rajinikanth’s Publicist Responds

In response to the claim, Riaz Ahmed, Rajinikanth’s publicist, took to his X (formerly Twitter) timeline to address the issue.

Tagging Vishnuvardhan, he wrote:

“Dear @vishnu_dir

Sir, I would like to politely bring to your attention that the 1980 release #Billa was a Silver Jubilee Hit. You may kindly confirm this with the producer of the original version, Mr Suresh Balaji. I humbly request you to ensure accuracy in your statements to avoid sharing incorrect information. #RajniBillaBlockbuster #ThalaivarNirandharam”

Background of Billa

Rajinikanth’s Billa (1980), directed by R. Krishnamoorthy, was produced by Suresh Balaji. The film, co-starring Sripriya and Balaji, was a remake of the Hindi blockbuster Don (1978), starring Amitabh Bachchan. The Tamil version was a massive success, earning silver jubilee status.

Vishnuvardhan’s Billa (2007), starring Ajith Kumar, was also a remake of the original Tamil Billa and was well-received by audiences.

Conclusion

The public spat has reignited discussions about the legacy of Billa and Rajinikanth’s enduring popularity. Fans and industry professionals are eagerly awaiting Vishnuvardhan’s clarification on the matter.