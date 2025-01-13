Ira Khan Opens Up About Her Evolving Relationship with Parents

Discusses Mental Health and Family Dynamics

Mumbai: Aamir Khan‘s daughter, Ira Khan, has been candid about her struggles with mental health. In a recent conversation with actress Ahsaas Channa, Ira shed light on how her relationship with her parents has transformed over the years.

An Intense and Complicated Relationship

Ira described her bond with her parents as both intense and complicated. Reflecting on the depth of parental influence, she said, “One cares deeply about what our parents say, making their words most effective.”

Lessons Learned Through Depression

Ira shared insights from her journey with depression, stating, “During my depression, I learned a lot of things that I wish I had been taught earlier. People talk about marriage being a compromise, but the same goes for your relationship with your parents. Like any relationship, you have to work on it.”

Recognizing Parents as Individuals

Ira emphasized the importance of viewing parents not just as caregivers but as individuals. She explained, “At some point, you are supposed to no longer see your parents as parents but as people. That shift often doesn’t happen, which means they are not allowed to make mistakes, and they may continue to baby you unintentionally. It’s very complicated.”

Getting to Know Parents as People

One pivotal realization for Ira came through therapy. She recounted, “My therapist asked, ‘What do your parents like?’ and I realized I didn’t know them as people, only as my parents. How can I have a relationship with someone if I don’t know them as themselves? It’s weird and interesting to get to know your parents as individuals.”

A Journey of Discovery and Connection

Ira’s perspective offers valuable insights into the dynamics of parent-child relationships, encouraging individuals to work on understanding their parents beyond the traditional roles they play.