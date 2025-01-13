Sankranti Celebrations Begin in Telugu States with Bhogi

A Grand Start to the Harvest Festival

Amaravati: The Sankranti celebrations commenced with great enthusiasm across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Monday, marked by the traditional festival of Bhogi. This three-day celebration kicked off with the customary burning of old and unwanted items, symbolizing the welcoming of new things into people’s lives.

People Participate in Traditional Activities

Villagers and townsfolk started their day with prayers and the lighting of bonfires as part of Bhogi. Men, women, and children gathered around the flames, playing and dancing in a vibrant display of cultural tradition. The atmosphere in both Telugu states was filled with festive joy as locals engaged in traditional celebrations marking the harvest festival.

Political Leaders Join the Festivities

Several political leaders, including ministers, MPs, state legislators, and party members, participated in the Bhogi celebrations in various parts of the two states. Former Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, celebrated the occasion with his family at his son’s farmhouse in Hyderabad, where he lit a bonfire and engaged in other traditional customs. He wished everyone happiness and prosperity on this auspicious occasion.

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Sonamarg Tunnel, Dedicates It to the Nation

Special Celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his family, also took part in Sankranti celebrations in his native village of Naravaripalli in Chittoor district. He visited the venue of a ‘rangoli’ competition and awarded cash prizes to the women participants. The CM, along with his family, also enjoyed various sports competitions organized for the occasion.

Bullock Cart Race and Special Transport Services

In Krishna district, a bullock cart race was held in Ghantshala, inaugurated by APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana. Additionally, special buses and trains were arranged by state road transport corporations and Railways to accommodate the large number of people traveling to their hometowns during the festive season.

Governors and Chief Ministers Extend Greetings

On this festive occasion, Governors and Chief Ministers from both states extended their greetings to the public. Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma highlighted the cultural significance of Sankranti and wished everyone happiness, prosperity, and good health.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of Telangana also offered his greetings, emphasizing that Bhogi symbolizes the dispelling of darkness and the arrival of new light, bringing joy to the homes of farmers and agricultural workers.

Promises for Farmers and the Underprivileged

CM Revanth Reddy further highlighted the implementation of four key schemes starting this Sankranti, including increased crop investment support under the Rythu Bharosa program and new ration cards for food security. Homeless individuals would also be provided housing under the Indiramma scheme.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wished that the Bhogi festival would bring positive changes to the lives of people, particularly those in need, and assured citizens of the government’s support in fulfilling their aspirations.

Both leaders emphasized the unity and joy this festival brings, marking a hopeful beginning to the new year.