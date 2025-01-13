PM Modi Inaugurates Sonamarg Tunnel, Dedicates It to the Nation

Gagangir (Sonamarg): On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated the Sonamarg tunnel in Kashmir to the nation. The event was attended by Union Minister for Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The Prime Minister interacted with engineers and workers who were instrumental in the tunnel’s construction, commending their efforts under the challenging weather and terrain. He also gathered technical details about the Rs 2,700 crore tunnel, acknowledging the hard work that made the all-weather connectivity possible.

PM Modi’s Visit and Inspection

PM Modi arrived in a special aircraft at Srinagar International Airport, from where he traveled by Air Force helicopter to Neelgrad in Sonamarg. After landing at the Neelgrad helipad, he drove in a cavalcade to the Gagangir area, where he officially inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi is scheduled to address a public rally at Sonamarg, where hundreds of people have gathered despite the extreme cold. This marks PM Modi’s first visit to the Union Territory after an elected government took office in the region.

Strategic Importance of the Sonamarg Tunnel

The Sonamarg tunnel will bypass a stretch of the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway that is prone to avalanches and heavy snowfall during the winter months. It is a 6.5 km long, 2-lane road tunnel located between Gagangair and Sonamarg in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. This tunnel is expected to make Sonamarg an all-weather tourist destination, boosting local employment, trade, tourism, and traffic to the Ladakh region, Amarnath Yatra, and businesses.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) oversaw the construction of the Z-Morh tunnel, which was built by APCO Infratech Private Limited at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore. Construction began in 2018, and now, the tunnel allows travel through the 6.5 km stretch in just 15 minutes, significantly reducing travel time compared to the hours-long journey over the zig-zag road.

Benefits for the Ladakh Region and Local Communities

The Sonamarg tunnel is part of a larger effort to improve connectivity to the Ladakh region. The Zojila Tunnel, under construction across the Zojila Pass, along with the Z-Morh tunnel, will make the journey to Ladakh safer and potentially year-round.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Gagangir on January 11 to review preparations for PM Modi’s visit. He stated, “The inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonamarg to tourism all year round. Sonamarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will no longer have to leave in winter, and the travel time to Kargil and Leh from Srinagar will also be reduced.”