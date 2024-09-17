Vivo 1820: Key Features, Specs, and Why It’s a Great Budget Option

Vivo 1820 is a power-packed budget handset with a 4,030 mAh battery and a 6.22-inch HD+ display. Customers can shop for this affordable handset with exclusive offers and Easy EMI deals using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) vivo smartphones have captured a significant market share in India owing to their stylish designs, impactful cameras, and pocket-friendly price tags. The company decided to expand its footprint in the budget segment with yet another sturdy all-rounder, the vivo 1820.

Also known as vivo Y91i, the smartphone debuted in March 2019. Customers seeking a reliable entry-level budget smartphone or a secondary device can purchase vivo 1820 on Easy EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

As a reliable device, the vivo 1820 packs an impressive 4,030 mAh dawn-to-dusk battery to fuel your work, play, scrolls, and games all day without breaks. Additionally, this budget handset runs on a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor that’s designed to boost efficiency while consuming less power.

This chipset boasts a maximum clock speed of 2GHz to eliminate lags when switching between apps. Staying true to the legacy of vivo mobiles, vivo 1820 packs a 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 lens and LED flash to help you transform moments into memories.

There is also a 5MP selfie lens with AI photo algorithms for intuitive facial enhancements and picture-perfect clicks. For a budget handset, vivo 1820 frames your memories with crisp and clear perfection. Additionally, the model is the first budget handset to feature cutting-edge Face Access technology.

Vivo 1820 users can enjoy a plethora of connectivity options including 4G LTE, Bluetooth v.5, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Originally, this dual SIM budget handset was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and a Funtouch OS 4.5 skin for easy customisations.

Later, it was updated to Android 9. The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch Halo FullView HD+ display that delivers power-packed entertainment on a budget. This smartphone is available in 2GB + 16GB, 2GB + 32GB, and 3GB + 32GB RAM + ROM variants, with the price for the base variant starting from Rs. 8,990.

Shoppers can make this budget buy even more pocket-friendly by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. They can convert vivo 1820’s price into Easy EMIs payable over a convenient duration of 1 to 60 months.

Customers can also avail of exclusive offers like zero down payment and free home delivery on select models. How to shop for the vivo 1820 smartphone using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card 1. Visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store 2.

Checkout the vivo 1820 variants available and pick your preferred model 3. Head to the checkout counter and share your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details with the in-store representative 4. Pick a suitable EMI tenure and finalise other details of your Easy EMIs 5. Share the OTP received on your registered mobile number to validate the purchase *Terms and Conditions Apply

It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.