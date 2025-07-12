Vivo to Launch X Fold 5 and X200 FE in India july 14: Specs, Features & More
Vivo is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated smartphones – the Vivo X-Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE – at a launch event in India next week.
Vivo is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated smartphones – the Vivo X-Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE – at a launch event in India next week. The company aims to strengthen its position in both the foldable and flagship killer segments by directly competing with brands like Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus.
Vivo X200 FE: Compact Yet Powerful
The Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to feature a 6.31-inch display and a sleek body with a thickness of less than 8 mm, making it a lightweight yet capable flagship contender.
Key Camera Specs
- Dual 50MP ZEISS-branded lenses
- 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens
- Exact sensor details are yet to be revealed.
Battery and Charging
Despite its slim profile, the device houses a massive 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 certifications, making it dustproof and water-resistant — submersible up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes and resistant to high-pressure water jets.
Also Read: Tragedy in Miyapur: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Water Tank
Performance and Software
- Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
- Runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15
- Includes UFS 3.1 storage for fast performance and data access
Vivo X Fold 5: Premium Foldable with Cutting-Edge Specs
While Vivo has yet to confirm the specs of the Indian model of the X Fold 5, insights from the Chinese variant give a good idea of what’s coming.
Display Features
- Main Display: 8.03-inch 2K+ 8T LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits brightness
- Cover Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED, same specs as above
Performance and Storage
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 750 GPU
- Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM
- Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
Camera Setup
- 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS
- 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens
- 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens
- 20MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls
Battery and Durability
- 6,000mAh battery
- 80W wired and 40W wireless charging
- IPX9+ rating for resistance to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Launch and Availability
Both the Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE will be officially launched in India next week. Pricing and availability details will be announced during the event.
Stay tuned for more updates on Vivo’s latest smartphones and full launch coverage.
Let me know if you’d like a version tailored for a tech blog, press release, or social media!