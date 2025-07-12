Vivo to Launch X Fold 5 and X200 FE in India july 14: Specs, Features & More

Vivo is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated smartphones – the Vivo X-Fold 5 and Vivo X200 FE – at a launch event in India next week. The company aims to strengthen its position in both the foldable and flagship killer segments by directly competing with brands like Samsung, Motorola, and OnePlus.

Vivo X200 FE: Compact Yet Powerful

The Vivo X200 FE is confirmed to feature a 6.31-inch display and a sleek body with a thickness of less than 8 mm, making it a lightweight yet capable flagship contender.

Key Camera Specs

Dual 50MP ZEISS-branded lenses

8MP ultra-wide-angle lens

Exact sensor details are yet to be revealed.

Battery and Charging

Despite its slim profile, the device houses a massive 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. It also comes with IP68 and IP69 certifications, making it dustproof and water-resistant — submersible up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes and resistant to high-pressure water jets.

Performance and Software

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15

Includes UFS 3.1 storage for fast performance and data access

Vivo X Fold 5: Premium Foldable with Cutting-Edge Specs

While Vivo has yet to confirm the specs of the Indian model of the X Fold 5, insights from the Chinese variant give a good idea of what’s coming.

Display Features

Main Display : 8.03-inch 2K+ 8T LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate , 4,500 nits brightness

: 8.03-inch 2K+ 8T LTPO AMOLED, , Cover Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED, same specs as above

Performance and Storage

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with Adreno 750 GPU

with Up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM

Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage

Camera Setup

50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS

50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens

50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto lens

20MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls

Battery and Durability

6,000mAh battery

80W wired and 40W wireless charging

IPX9+ rating for resistance to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets

for resistance to high-pressure, high-temperature water jets Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Launch and Availability

Both the Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE will be officially launched in India next week. Pricing and availability details will be announced during the event.

Stay tuned for more updates on Vivo’s latest smartphones and full launch coverage.

