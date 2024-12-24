Vysya Limelight Awards: Celebrating Excellence Across the Globe

Hyderabad: The Vysya Limelight Awards for Women 2024 were held at HICC on Monday night, celebrating the achievements of exceptional women from the Vysya community. The awards recognized 17 women achievers from diverse fields, handpicked for their professional excellence.

Notable awardees included:

Anuradha Vobbilisetty , Senior Advocate from Dubai, who has saved 14 Indians from death sentences and provided legal aid to the innocent.

, Senior Advocate from Dubai, who has saved 14 Indians from death sentences and provided legal aid to the innocent. Madhu Krishna , the first female pilot from the Arya Vysya community, with over 20 years of experience as a captain with Air India Express.

, the first female pilot from the Arya Vysya community, with over 20 years of experience as a captain with Air India Express. Deepthi Matta, South India’s first female production executive in the film industry, who has worked on over 60 films.

Other awardees were:

Dr. Sirisha Bysani , Manufacturer of the Year

, Manufacturer of the Year Nagaruchika Kiran , Startup of the Year

, Startup of the Year Shruthi Karthik , Businesswoman of the Year (NRI, Dubai, UAE)

, Businesswoman of the Year (NRI, Dubai, UAE) Vani Nagendra , Singer of the Year

, Singer of the Year Chaitanya Jaini , Bureaucrat of the Year

, Bureaucrat of the Year Padamaja Rani K , Government Official of the Year

, Government Official of the Year Sushmitha Vuppla , Music Artist of the Year (NRI, Australia)

, Music Artist of the Year (NRI, Australia) Meera Ramesh , Educationist of the Year (Trichy, Tamil Nadu)

, Educationist of the Year (Trichy, Tamil Nadu) Ashwini Srikanth , Chef of the Year (Bangalore)

, Chef of the Year (Bangalore) Rajani Sakuntala , Author of the Year

, Author of the Year Soujanya MV , Inspirational Entrepreneur of the Year

, Inspirational Entrepreneur of the Year Raghava Ratna, Businesswoman of the Year (Andhra Pradesh)

The awards were presented by eminent personalities, including Singer Mangli, former MP TG Venkatesh, Table Tennis Player Naina Jaiswal, Telangana Arya Vysya Corporation Chairperson Kaluva Sujatha, and other dignitaries.

Jury Chairman Gowra Srinivas, former FTCCI President, highlighted that this was the 7th edition of the awards, which have gained significant prominence over the years. The awards celebrated women who broke barriers in their fields, with nominations sourced globally through self-nominations, community networks, and organizations.

Siva Kumar Emmadi, Founder of the Vysya Limelight Awards, emphasized that the initiative aims to spotlight the exceptional contributions of Vysya women worldwide.