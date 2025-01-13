Wamiqa Gabbi’s Witty Comeback to Influencer Troll on PR Strategy

Mumbai: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi showcased her sharp wit and sense of humor in a recent exchange with social media influencer Nadeesh Bhambi, who posted a parody video mocking her “PR team meeting”.

The humorous video drew attention after viral clips compared Wamiqa to Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, igniting a wave of commentary online.

The Viral Troll Video

The influencer’s satirical video, titled “Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR Team Meeting,” begins with the mock premise of a brainstorming session for the actress’s publicity strategies. The characters suggest outlandish ideas, including:

Declaring Wamiqa as the “new national crush”

“Triptii Dimri who?” as a dismissive comparison

“If Aishwarya had a daughter, she would look like Wamiqa”

“Wamiqa can eat 100 Rashmika and 200 Disha for breakfast”

“What Deepika thinks she looks like”

The exaggerated suggestions in the video were met with widespread laughter online, with Bhambi captioning it: “Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR team got no chill.”

Wamiqa’s Sarcastic Clapback

Wamiqa, known for her acting talent and confident demeanor, responded to the video with a touch of humor. She dropped a sarcastic comment that read:

“Talented aur khoobsurat bhi? Uff, thank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ Approve nahi hua.”

The witty remark instantly garnered attention, with fans applauding her ability to handle online trolls gracefully.

Influencer’s Response

Not one to let the conversation end there, Bhambi replied to Wamiqa’s comment, praising her talent and beauty while advising her to take a lighter approach to PR strategies. He wrote:

“Talented aur khoobsurat toh aap ho hi. Loved you in Jubilee. President ke liye vote nahi hota iss desh mein warna mera vote toh mil hi jaata aapko… Bas aapki PR team ko thoda chill karao, acchi khaasi actress ka naam kharab karne mein lage hain.”

A Poetic Conclusion

Wamiqa concluded the banter with a poetic response that reflected her grace and poise:

“Hum aahein bhi bharte hai toh ho jaate hai badnaam, woh katl bhi karte hai toh charcha nahi hoti.”

Her poetic reply struck a chord with fans, who lauded her for her clever and dignified response to the light-hearted trolling.

The Comparisons to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The entire discussion stemmed from social media buzz comparing Wamiqa to Bollywood’s evergreen star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Viral clips and posts have highlighted the uncanny resemblance, sparking debates and adding to Wamiqa’s rising popularity.

Many fans agreed with the comparison, further solidifying her status as one of the most talented and beautiful actresses of her generation.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Wamiqa Gabbi continues to make strides in her acting career. After her impressive performance in “Jubilee” and the recently released “Baby John,” she is set to appear in the highly anticipated film “Bhoot Bangla,” starring Akshay Kumar and Tabu.