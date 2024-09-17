Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 to be Passed in Parliament Soon: Amit Shah

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to improve the management, preservation, and prevent misuse of Waqf properties, will be passed in Parliament in the coming days. Shah made this statement while addressing a press conference marking the first 100 days of the Modi government’s third term.

Shah emphasized the importance of the bill, stating, “The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is committed to ensuring proper administration, preservation, and preventing misuse of Waqf properties, and it will be passed in Parliament soon.”

Parliamentary Proceedings and Expert Consultations

The Lok Sabha Secretariat confirmed that a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, would be held on September 18, 19, and 20 at Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is committed to the management, preservation and misuse of Waqf properties. It would be passed in the Parliament in the coming days…" pic.twitter.com/I7hVwTTwgh — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2024

These meetings include oral evidence and expert consultations. On September 18, representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs will present before the committee. The next two days will feature input from experts and stakeholders such as Prof. Faizan Mustafa (Vice Chancellor, Chanakya National Law University), representatives from the Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and other organizations.

Support for the Bill

In a meeting held earlier in the week, Muslim social workers and Islamic scholars expressed their support for the government and its proposed amendment to the Waqf Bill. Mufti Wajahat Qasmi, an Islamic scholar, highlighted that the meeting was aimed at dispelling misinformation created by certain political parties, suggesting that the bill would harm Muslims.

Qasmi affirmed, “We stand with the government and should not doubt its intentions. The bill aims to benefit poor and needy Muslims, allowing Waqf to flourish, thereby improving the community and the country.”

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 is seen as an important step toward improving the transparency and governance of Waqf properties in India.