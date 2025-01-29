JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 to Finalize Draft Report Amid Opposition Protests

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 is set to meet on Tuesday to finalize its draft report, following intense deliberations and political clashes.

The proposed amendments aim to reform the administration of Waqf Boards across India, sparking controversy between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Opposition.

JPC Approves 14 Amendments, Rejects 44 Opposition Proposals

During Monday’s discussions, the JPC approved 14 amendments proposed by NDA members, while 44 changes submitted by the Opposition were rejected, leading to heated exchanges. The voting on the proposed amendments is scheduled for today.

The Waqf Amendment Bill was cleared in the JPC by a vote of 16-10, with 16 members from NDA supporting the amendments and 10 members from Opposition parties voting against them. According to reports, a total of 66 amendments were proposed, including 23 from BJP MPs and 44 from the Opposition.

Key Amendments and Political Reactions

JPC Chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, addressing the media, stated that the committee had completed its review, and 14 amendments had been approved based on the majority vote.

“Over the past six months, we have examined numerous proposed amendments. Today, all changes were put to vote, with 16 members favoring the final draft and 14 opposing,” said Pal.

However, the committee’s proceedings have been marred by controversy, with Opposition MPs alleging bias and procedural lapses. Several Opposition members accused the Chairman of rushing the process to push a political narrative ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

Opposition’s Objections and Protest

On Monday, 11 Opposition MPs submitted a joint statement condemning what they called the autocratic conduct of the JPC Chairman.

“As the committee reaches the final phase of deliberation, we strongly protest the manner in which proceedings were conducted. The Chairman has ignored procedural rules and rushed through amendments without proper review,” said the statement.

The Opposition members also alleged that they were denied sufficient time to review the documents and deliberate on key amendments. They cited multiple instances where committee discussions were not shared transparently with them.

BJP Dismisses Opposition Allegations

In response, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi dismissed the accusations, asserting that all JPC members had been given ample time to study the amendments and express their views.

“Every member was heard, and all concerns were taken into account. The deliberations were thorough, and the Opposition’s claims of bias are unfounded,” Sarangi stated.

JPC Deadline Extension and Next Steps

Initially, the JPC was expected to submit its final recommendations by November 29, 2024, but the deadline was extended to February 13, 2025, to accommodate further discussions. The final draft report is expected to be submitted before this deadline.

With tensions running high, the next phase of parliamentary discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 is likely to witness further confrontations between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Opposition.

What’s Next for the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025?

The Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 aims to introduce major reforms in the management of Waqf properties and ensure greater accountability in their administration. The bill will now proceed to the Parliament for further debate, where it is expected to face stiff resistance from Opposition parties.

Key points to watch in the coming weeks include:

Final adoption of the draft report by the JPC. Parliamentary debate and voting on the bill. Legal challenges from Opposition parties. Public and religious organization responses to the amendments.

With the budget session of Parliament approaching, the government is keen to push forward with its legislative agenda, while the Opposition remains determined to resist what they call a unilateral approach to amending Waqf laws.