Central Government Approves Warangal Mamnoor Airport: First Flights Expected in 2025

The Central Government has officially approved the long-awaited Warangal Mamnoor Airport, marking a major milestone for Telangana’s infrastructure development. The Telangana Government has already allocated ₹205 crore for land acquisition, with construction progressing rapidly to launch domestic flights by late 2025.

Warangal Mamnoor Airport Gets Central Government Approval

Key Developments

Approval Status: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation issued final orders, clearing legal and regulatory hurdles.

Funding: Telangana released ₹205 crore to acquire 950 acres of land; 693 acres already secured.

Phase One Completion: Initial infrastructure, including a 3.9 km runway (expanded from 1.8 km), was finalized in December 2024.

Airport Specifications & Progress

Runway Capacity: Extended to accommodate large aircraft like Boeing 747, boosting cargo and passenger traffic.

Land Acquisition: 257 acres remaining; state officials aim to complete the process by mid-2025.

Design Inspiration: CM Revanth Reddy directed planners to mirror Kochi’s award-winning international airport.

Economic and Regional Impact

The airport is projected to:

Create 5,000+ jobs during construction and operational phases.

Enhance connectivity for Warangal, Telangana’s second-largest city.

Stimulate tourism, trade, and investment in the region.

CM Revanth Reddy stated, “This airport will put Warangal on the global map, ensuring balanced regional growth and opportunities.”

Also Read: Hydra Commissioner Assures Residents: “No House Demolitions” During Hyderabad Lake Restoration

Domestic Flights: Trials for routes to Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru to begin by June 2025.

International Expansion: Plans for a second phase to include customs facilities and longer runways.

With the Central Government’s approval and rapid progress on the ground, Warangal Mamnoor Airport is set to transform Telangana’s economic landscape while fulfilling a decades-old dream for local residents.