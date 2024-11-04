Warangal Airport Revival in Sight as Telangana Plans Second Capital Development

Warangal: Warangal is on track for a major transformation, with the Telangana government unveiling plans to develop it as the state’s second capital after Hyderabad. Key infrastructure projects, including the operationalization of Warangal Airport and revitalization of historic landmarks, are aimed at fostering rapid growth in the region.

Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy recently outlined the government’s vision for Warangal, echoing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s commitment to positioning Warangal as a second capital. The announcement builds on a promise made during the Lok Sabha election campaign to prioritize development projects in the district.

After offering prayers at the Bhadrakali Temple, Minister Reddy discussed the state’s plans to enhance the area’s heritage and infrastructure. As part of these plans, Bhadrakali Lake is set for a major overhaul, with the aim of converting it into a drinking water reservoir. Measures to prevent illegal encroachments around the lake are also underway, as the government seeks to preserve and protect the site.

One of the most anticipated projects is the reopening of Warangal Airport, located in Mamnoor, pending approval from the central government. Originally built in 1930 by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the airport served the region until its closure in 1981. Now, the Telangana government is focused on reviving it to boost regional connectivity and support economic growth in the district.

According to Minister Reddy, these developments are expected to foster a Hyderabad-like environment in Warangal, attracting investment and enhancing quality of life for residents. With the government’s commitment to establishing Warangal as a hub for growth and culture, the district could soon emerge as a pivotal center for Telangana’s expansion.