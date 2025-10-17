Telangana

Warangal Fisheries Officer and Field Officer Caught Accepting ₹70,000 Bribe by Telangana ACB

In a major anti-corruption operation, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Allu Nagamani, District Fisheries Officer of Warangal, and Peddaboina Harish

17 October 2025
In a major anti-corruption operation, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Allu Nagamani, District Fisheries Officer of Warangal, and Peddaboina Harish, a Field Officer working on an outsourcing basis, while accepting a bribe of ₹70,000 from a complainant.

According to ACB officials, the duo had demanded the bribe to process a file related to the inclusion of 84 new members into the Matsya Parishramika Sahakara Sangham and to issue approval orders for the same. The ACB team acted swiftly following a complaint and conducted a trap operation, catching both officers red-handed during the transaction.

Authorities confirmed that both officials were taken into custody and that further investigation is underway to gather evidence and examine any wider network of corruption within the department.

The ACB has urged citizens to report any instances of bribery or corruption by public servants. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, or via WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), X handle (@TelanganaACB), and the official website acb.telangana.gov.in. Officials have assured that the identity of complainants will remain confidential.

