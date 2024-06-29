Warangal Super Specialty Hospital Construction Costs Soar, CM Orders Forensic Audit

Warangal: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is angry with the authorities for escalating the estimated cost of the construction of Warangal Super Specialty Hospital.

During the review meeting of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) review meeting held in the city on Saturday, the Chief Minister questioned the authorities for increasing the estimated cost of the hospital construction to Rs 1726 crore from Rs 1,100 crore without any approval.

He expressed dissatisfaction at enhancing the estimated cost by Rs 626 crore by oral orders.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct an inquiry for hiking the construction cost against the stipulated rules and ordered to conduct a full forensic audit on the construction cost.

He also asked the construction company to complete the hospital construction on war footing within the deadline.