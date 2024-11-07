Social Media

Warning: Tight Saree Tying Increases Risk of Cancer, Doctors Alert Women!

Doctors revealed that both women wore sarees daily and tied the petticoat too tightly around their waist, which led to the development of skin cancer.

Syed Mubashir7 November 2024 - 12:26
New Delhi: The saree holds a special place in Indian attire, with the majority of women in the country wearing it. However, doctors have issued an important warning for women who love wearing sarees. They have stated that tying the saree too tightly can increase the risk of skin cancer.

Recently, two women from Maharashtra’s Wardha, visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, and from Bihar’s Madhubani College and Hospital, came in complaining of abdominal pain. Upon examination, doctors diagnosed both women with “Marjolin’s Ulcer,” a type of skin cancer.

Doctors revealed that both women wore sarees daily and tied the petticoat too tightly around their waist, which led to the development of skin cancer. They explained that tying the saree or petticoat too tightly around the waist creates excessive pressure, which can cause ulcers, potentially leading to cancer. Doctors have advised women to wear petticoats and sarees loosely for better health.

