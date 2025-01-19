Warning to Parents: High Sugar Content in Commercial ORS Drinks Puts Children’s Health at Risk

Hyderabad: Public health experts in Hyderabad are raising alarms about the excessive sugar content in commercially available Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) drinks.

These ready-to-drink ORS beverages, widely marketed as a quick solution for dehydration, may be misleading consumers and exacerbating health issues, especially in children and diabetic patients.

Excessive Sugar in Commercial ORS Drinks: A Health Hazard

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that ORS drinks contain no more than 1.35 grams of sugar (glucose) per 100 milliliters. However, experts say that many commercially available ORS drinks on the market exceed these guidelines, often with sugar content up to 10 times higher than the WHO recommended formula.

“Parents are being misled into giving commercially available ORS to their children thinking it is a safe and effective treatment,” said Dr. Sivaranjini Santosh, a senior pediatrician from Hyderabad. “In reality, these high-sugar drinks can worsen diarrhea and dehydration, especially in children and diabetic patients.”

The Dangers of Excessive Sugar in ORS Products

Dr. Santosh, a developmental pediatrician who has been actively campaigning against the misleading claims of commercial ORS products, emphasizes that such drinks are not only ineffective but also harmful. “These drinks are marketed as ORS, but their excessive sugar content can lead to more severe dehydration and aggravate diarrhea, contrary to the intended purpose of ORS,” she explained.

She advises parents to carefully check the nutrition label before purchasing any ORS product. “Parents must choose ORS packets that clearly display the ‘WHO recommended formula’ message. These packets are usually more affordable and safer,” Dr. Santosh added.

The Need for Awareness in the ORS Market

The pediatrician pointed out that some of the commercially available ORS drinks are labeled with a small disclaimer that says, “Do not use during diarrhea,” which she believes is still misleading. The products are often marketed as solutions for dehydration and fatigue but fail to meet the essential criteria set by health organizations.

The Indian market for ORS is expected to reach approximately Rs 700 crore in 2024, with major multinational food companies flooding the market with these drinks. Dr. Santosh expresses concern that these sugary drinks are obstructing effective control of diarrheal complications.

Consumers Misled by Popular ORS Products

“If you visit a pharmacy and ask for ORS to treat fatigue, chances are you’ll be handed one of these high-sugar drinks. This is a dangerous practice that needs to be addressed,” said Dr. Santosh. “It is essential for consumers to make informed choices about ORS products to ensure they are using the right formula to treat dehydration and diarrhea effectively.”