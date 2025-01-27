Warrican’s Five-Wicket Haul Leads West Indies to Test Victory in Pakistan After 34 Years

Multan: Jomel Warrican delivered a sensational five-wicket haul in the second innings, helping the West Indies secure a 120-run victory in the second and final Test of the series against Pakistan at the Multan Cricket Ground on Monday. This win marked the West Indies’ first Test victory in Pakistan in 34 years.

Pakistan’s Chase Falls Short Against West Indies Bowlers

Chasing a target of 244, Pakistan resumed their innings on day three at 76/4. However, they were completely outclassed by Warrican, Sinclair, and Gudakesh Motie, being bowled out for just 133 in 44 overs. The West Indies’ dominant performance secured them a memorable win and leveled the two-match series.

Warrican’s brilliant performance included figures of 5-27 in the fourth innings, bringing his total match tally to 9-70. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series and was rightfully named the Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his exceptional contribution.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Congratulates Ajith Kumar for Padma Bhushan Award



Key Moments in the Final Innings

The West Indies’ chances of victory grew on day three when Saud Shakeel was dismissed after being drawn into playing a turning ball from Sinclair, caught at first slip. In the following over, Warrican bowled Kashif Ali out, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble.

Although Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha fought back with a 39-run partnership, Warrican struck again, trapping Agha LBW with a delivery that kept low. Warrican then dismissed Rizwan, while Motie took the crucial wicket of Noman Ali, caught at mid-off.

Warrican returned to clean up Sajid Khan, completing his five-wicket haul and celebrating with the famous thigh-five gesture. His remarkable efforts secured the West Indies’ victory and sealed his 19 wickets in the series.

Final Match Scores

West Indies : 163 and 244

: 163 and 244 Pakistan: 154 and 133 in 44 overs

(Top scorers for Pakistan: Babar Azam 31, Mohammad Rizwan 25)

(West Indies bowlers: Jomel Warrican 5-27, Sinclair 3-61)

The West Indies triumphed by 120 runs, marking a historic win on Pakistan soil after 34 years.