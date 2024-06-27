Watch: KCR Drives His Old Omni Van Following Doctor’s Advice

Hyderabad: BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) made headlines by driving his old Omni van, following the advice of his doctors.

This marks a significant milestone in his recovery journey after undergoing a major hip surgery.

After his surgery, KCR had been walking with the aid of a cane, as per his doctors’ recommendations. However, in a turn of events, doctors suggested that he drive a manual car to aid in his recovery.

Following this advice, KCR took the wheel of his old Omni van, and a photograph of him driving has since gone viral on social media.

The incident that led to his surgery occurred on December 8 of the previous year, when KCR slipped and injured his hip. His family promptly took him to Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda, where he underwent a successful hip replacement surgery.

Post-surgery, KCR initially relied on a walker to get around. As his condition improved, he transitioned to using a cane.

During the Lok Sabha elections, KCR was often seen participating in campaigns with the aid of his cane, highlighting his determination and resilience.

Over the past few weeks, however, KCR has shown remarkable improvement. He has now reached a point where he can walk without any assistance, marking a significant recovery milestone.

Doctors suggested that driving a manual car could help further enhance his mobility and strength. Taking their advice to heart, KCR decided to drive his old Omni van. This act not only symbolizes his physical recovery but also his unwavering spirit.

The viral photo of KCR driving has garnered widespread attention and support from his followers and the general public. It serves as a testament to his progress and determination to regain full mobility.

KCR’s journey of recovery continues to inspire many, showcasing his resilience and the effective medical care he has received.

As KCR continues to make strides in his recovery, his ability to drive a manual car stands as a symbol of hope and progress. The public eagerly awaits further updates on his health and future endeavors, inspired by his journey and strength.