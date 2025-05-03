Watch: Parents Catch Son with Girlfriend — What Happened Next Will Shock You

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident unfolded in Kanpur when a couple, caught red-handed by the boy’s parents while eating at a food stall, were publicly assaulted. The incident has sparked widespread criticism and concern after a video of the thrashing went viral on social media.

Caught at a Food Stall, Attempt to Flee Fails

According to sources, the 21-year-old man, identified as Rohit, was spotted with his 19-year-old girlfriend at a local chow mein food stall on Friday. Just as they were enjoying their meal, Rohit’s parents—Sushila and Shivkaran—arrived at the scene.

Shocked to see their son with his girlfriend, the parents confronted them and attempted to stop the couple from fleeing. Rohit tried to escape on his scooter with the girl, but his parents blocked their path.

Public Beating Caught on Camera

Eyewitnesses reported that the parents became aggressive and physically assaulted both Rohit and his girlfriend. The parents reportedly used slippers to beat them and pulled them by the hair in full public view. Onlookers attempted to intervene but were unable to stop the assault.

Police Intervention and Counseling

Local police arrived at the scene shortly after the confrontation began. Officers separated the parties and took them in for counseling. Police officials stated that both families were counseled to resolve the matter amicably.

Viral Video Draws Mixed Reactions

The video of the public thrashing has since gone viral on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp. While some netizens criticized the parents for their violent behavior, others expressed concern about the lack of communication and understanding within families.