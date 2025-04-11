Water Crisis in Hyderabad: Residents Forced to Drink Contaminated Water

Hyderabad: In a shocking case of civic negligence, residents of Bapu Nagar and Langar Houz in Hyderabad are being forced to deal with a serious water contamination issue. According to locals, sewage water is being supplied instead of clean drinking water, causing severe health risks and daily inconvenience.

Table of Contents Locals Urge Immediate Response from Authorities

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is being accused of gross negligence, with citizens alleging that the board has failed to maintain proper water supply lines.

Residents reported foul-smelling, discolored water coming from taps, sparking fear of waterborne diseases in the area. Many have been forced to buy bottled water or fetch water from distant places, adding to their daily struggles.

Also Read: Seethakka Emphasizes Performance-Based Grading for Anganwadi Centres in Telangana

“Are we supposed to drink sewage water? This is unacceptable,” said one of the affected residents. “The authorities must take this issue seriously before it leads to a public health crisis.”

Locals Urge Immediate Response from Authorities

The affected communities are now demanding immediate intervention from HMWSSB officials to fix the contaminated water supply lines. They have also requested regular monitoring and maintenance of the water infrastructure to prevent such incidents in the future.

Local leaders and resident welfare associations have submitted complaints and are waiting for a swift resolution to restore safe drinking water in the area.